Vicky White’s 911 call released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - The 911 call that Vicky White made just moments before the Cadillac she was riding in with Casey White was hit by police officers has been released.

In the the recording, Vicky White can be heard saying, “Casey. Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run. We should’ve stayed in the (expletive) hotel.”

This is a portion of Vicky White's 911 call that she made while she and Casey White were pursued by police in Indiana on May 9.

An official with the United States Marshals confirmed Casey White was driving during the chase and told officers to “check on my wife” as he was being arrested.

It was confirmed by the Vanderburgh County Coroner on Tuesday that Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Her cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Casey White was transported back to Alabama on Tuesday by investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

