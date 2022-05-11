Video shows alleged abuse of group home patient in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A caregiver at a Mobile County group home was caught on camera, allegedly abusing a woman who has severe disabilities.

According to investigators with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged abuse happened at the Home of Philadelphia Center in Irvington. Investigators say the woman suffered “bruising” from the abuse.

Sergeant Mark Bailey with MCSO says the actions of the caregiver are inexcusable.

“The actions of the healthcare worker at this point is just totally out of line, totally egregious,” Sergeant Bailey said.

In the disturbing video seen by a supervisor, you see the former employee allegedly beating the patient with a belt. According to investigators, the supervisor was concerned when she started noticing bruises on a patient.

“Discovered that one of the caretakers there had struck her several times with a belt,” Sergeant Bailey said.

Investigators say that the caretaker was Jamar Harris. The woman he’s accused of hitting in the video is a woman in her mid 30′s with severe mental disabilities. It’s unclear how long Harris was working at the center, or how long the alleged abuse had been going on because investigators say Harris refused to provide a statement.

“It’s usually not isolated incidents. There’s usually something prior to this that culminates,” Sergeant Bailey said. “Usually you don’t get caught on your first time.”

This isn’t Harris’ first time running in with the law. According to court documents, back in 2021, Harris was accused of cutting his girlfriend with a shard of broken glass.

Sergeant Bailey says there are laws in place to protect patients so incidents like this never happen.

“We trust that to healthcare providers and when they violate that trust not only is that a betrayal of the trust we place upon them, but it’s also a very serious criminal offense,” Sergeant Bailey said.

Bailey says he’s not aware of any other abuse that has occurred at that facility. And asks anyone to come forward if they do.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says they are asking for no bond and to revoke Harris’ bond from the previous domestic violence case.

---

