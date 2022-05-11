Warmer today, but the heat is on next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mainly quiet forecast looks to continue here in Central Alabama as May marches right along. We don’t have any day with more than a 20% chance of rain through early next week.

This morning will be great! (WSFA 12 News)

That’s thanks to a lack of legitimate storm systems. We don’t have big cold fronts, strong areas of low pressure or a anything like that in the forecast.

That doesn’t mean everyone stays 100% dry for the next week. We will have at least a very low chance of rain Friday through Monday. That will be courtesy of an increase in the amount of moisture we’re expecting. Nothing widespread, but we can’t rule out a couple of showers and storms during that stretch.

A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but most stay dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Most everyone will stay entirely dry, and we are not worried about any outdoor plans getting rained out. Just know a random shower is possible with the higher humidity.

Before we get to that stretch, we have two more beautiful days to get through. Today and tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and highs generally in the upper 80s. The humidity will stay comfortably low. The one little “blip” will be a very slim chance of a shower tonight into early tomorrow morning with a slight uptick in moisture content. We will certainly have more clouds around tonight, which keeps overnight lows in the 60s.

Upper 80s with a couple of showers possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes our slight shower chance pattern for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Skies each afternoon will be partly cloudy and the humidity becomes more noticeable. Temperatures will go from the mid-80s Friday to the upper 80s this weekend.

By next week a period of 90-degree heat will kick off in Central Alabama. We likely stay just below record high territory, but it’ll be the hottest stretch since last summer by far.

