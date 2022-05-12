Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama’s U.S. Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lew Burdette

Lew Burdette is on the Republican ballot to be Alabama’s next governor. He tells me if elected...
Lew Burdette is on the Republican ballot to be Alabama’s next governor. He tells me if elected he wants to help move the state forward, using lessons he learned from working in his dad’s grocery store.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lew Burdette is on the Republican ballot to be Alabama’s next governor. He tells me if elected, he wants to help move the state forward, using lessons he learned from working in his dad’s grocery store.

“That was how I grew up working hard and learning common-sense business principles,” said Burdette.

A former COO of a large bookstore chain, Burdette now runs King’s Home, a Christian-based nonprofit with group homes throughout the state. He says this experience will help him run Alabama.

“Seeing youth and moms and kids at King’s Home, coming from poverty and homelessness and abuse and abandonment and neglect. You know, seeing them find hope and opportunity isn’t that what we want for all Alabamians in this state,” said Burdette.

And when he was 15-years-old Burdette was the victim of a violent crime

“I was kidnapped and shot and stabbed and thrown in a well to die,” he said.

His attackers were caught and released on time, but Burdette says this situation shaped his perspective on the state’s prison’s problems.

“The good part of that story is, neither one of them were ever in trouble again,” said Burdette. “And so that’s what we need for all of our inmates so that they have hope and opportunity. They have a path to success.”

Burdette says the state’s prisons will be just one of many focus areas for him, another being education. Both of which are important, he says, in moving Alabama forward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
There was a Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education meeting on May 10, 2022.
MPS in early talks about possibly closing 2 schools
An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Traffic detoured after crash, vehicle fire at Day Street/I-85
Heavy police presence at the Sam's Club in Montgomery on May 9, 2022, after a man was fatally...
Court documents: Sam’s Club homicide victim was sitting in van when shot
Witness shares footage from Alabama fugitive police chase
Witness shares footage from Alabama fugitive police chase

Latest News

Before her move to Slovenia where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial...
Alabama’s U.S. Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard
Montgomery's mental health crisis center offers eight temporary observation chairs and four...
EXCLUSIVE: First look inside Montgomery’s mental health crisis center
Montgomery Public Schools is holding a job fair Thursday to fill several open positions.
Montgomery Public Schools holding job fair Thursday
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of U.S....
Crash blocking U.S. 231 near Copeland Road in Elmore County