Alabama’s U.S. Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery.

“I was working with the state of Alabama, I came back as ambassador, they opened up Redstone Arsenal for me to do the buying and selling of Alabama defense products for the NATO country that I was serving in,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard says her first item of business would be to remove the grocery tax and cut the gas tax.

“Alabamians are hurting,” she said. “We’re having to decide whether we fill up a grocery buggy right now or fill up our gas tank.”

The other important issue to Blanchard is education. She shares that as a mother of eight, she sees the needs of students firsthand.

“I got my math degree; I can do this,” she said. “And so I helped her and she said, Mom, this isn’t the way we do it. And so I said, this is the math that got us to the moon.”

Blanchards plans to improve education don’t stop at removing Common Core Math.

“Workforce development straight out of high school,” said Blanchard. “Giving these children these seniors hope for the future. If they don’t have hope for two years or four-year education, but hope that they can support their family straight out of high school.”

Blanchard believes her experience as a business owner, ambassador, and running a nonprofit will help lead her back home to the state’s capital.

