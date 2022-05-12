Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Crash blocking U.S. 231 near Copeland Road in Elmore County

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of U.S....
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of U.S. 231 in Elmore County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of U.S. 231 in Elmore County.

According to ALEA, the crash involves two commercial vehicles and happened near Copeland Road. All lanes of U.S. 231 in the area are currently blocked.

Troopers are on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Dillard's store in...
Suspect in custody after shots fired at EastChase
Katina Davis, 31, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Erica Reese, 32, also...
Judge reduces Montgomery murder suspect’s $1.5 million bail
President Joe Biden watches during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility...
President Biden tours Lockheed Martin missile plant in Alabama
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) are each charged with...
3 women charged in Prattville day care child abuse investigation
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Traffic detoured after crash, vehicle fire at Day Street/I-85
A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
I-65 SB near Northern Blvd. clear after crash
A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound just before the Hope Hull/ Mobile Highway...
I-65 NB before Hope Hull clear after crash
A driver has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Montgomery Friday.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash