Crash blocking U.S. 231 near Copeland Road in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of U.S. 231 in Elmore County.

According to ALEA, the crash involves two commercial vehicles and happened near Copeland Road. All lanes of U.S. 231 in the area are currently blocked.

Troopers are on the scene, working to clear the roadway.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been released.

