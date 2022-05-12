Advertise
Traffic detoured after crash, vehicle fire at Day Street/I-85

A vehicle fire on Day Street near I-85 NB is causing all lanes to be blocked.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound or Day Street in the direction of Interstate 85 northbound will be detoured.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on I-65 SB are being detoured onto the Northern Boulevard.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. and is blocking all lanes. ALDOT Cameras show a large fire coming from the scene of the crash. The fire is also causing delays on the interchange ramp to Interstate 65 southbound.

A vehicle fire on Day Street near I-85 NB is causing all lanes to be blocked.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and take an alternate route.

ALDOT added that delays would likely continue throughout the day on Thursday.

We have reached out to law enforcement officials for more details. Continue following this story and watch Today in Alabama for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

