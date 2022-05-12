Traffic detoured after crash, vehicle fire at Day Street/I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound or Day Street in the direction of Interstate 85 northbound will be detoured.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on I-65 SB are being detoured onto the Northern Boulevard.

Due to a crash under the I-65/I-85 interchange, the I-85 North entrance is closed. Motorists using I-65 South to I-85 North are being detoured at Exit 173 (North Blvd) and Day Street to I-85 North is closed until further notice. I-65 remains open. — ALDOT Southeast Region (@ALDOT_SERegion) May 12, 2022

The crash happened around 3 a.m. and is blocking all lanes. ALDOT Cameras show a large fire coming from the scene of the crash. The fire is also causing delays on the interchange ramp to Interstate 65 southbound.

A vehicle fire on Day Street near I-85 NB is causing all lanes to be blocked. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and take an alternate route.

ALDOT added that delays would likely continue throughout the day on Thursday.

We have reached out to law enforcement officials for more details. Continue following this story and watch Today in Alabama for updates.

