Dothan teen facing over 70 child porn charges

(Credit: MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional child porn charges have been announced for a Dothan teen.

Omarion Jackson booking photo
Omarion Jackson booking photo(Dothan Police Department)

On April 5, 2022, Dothan Police arrested 18-year-old, Omarion Jackson, of Dothan, after a lengthy investigation involving child pornography. 

“The investigation was the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force,” DPD said in a statement.

Jackson was originally charged with 50 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, investigators charged Omarion Jackson with 24 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography in addition to his original charges. 

Jackson’s bond for the additional charges has been set at $720K.

