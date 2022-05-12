Advertise
Life sentence for man who dismembered, burned his mother

Losing a loved one is tough on all families, but the way Penny Newton’s family lost her is unfathomable.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Around Mother’s Day 2019, her son murdered his 58-year-old mother, dismembered her body, then burned her remains.

“It has been so mindboggling, emotional, and dramatic,” is how Ms. Newton’s sister, Debbie Blankenship, describes the ordeal.

She and her siblings sat in Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore’s courtroom Thursday as he pronounced the maximum sentence on Chad Brogdon--life plus an additional 20 years.

That is what Blankenship and other survivors had requested, but even as Filmore obliged, they still felt unfulfilled.

“There is no justice for our sister because nothing will bring her back. She’s gone, it’s like she just vanished,” Ms. Blankenship told News 4.

After Brogdon killed his mother, he cut up her body and is believed to have put her remains in a freezer, before driving them about 20 miles to Geneva County, where he burned the car with Ms. Newton’s remains inside.

In court, Brogdon lacked expression as one relative after another testified that they fear him, then described the unconditional love Ms. Newton gave her son.

“In our wildest dreams, we never thought he could do something like this,” Ms. Blankenship said.

The 20-year sentence Brogdon received is for corpse abuse.

He has a pending Attempted Murder case that involves his alleged attack on a Dale County Jail officer.

