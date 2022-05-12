Advertise
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 1000 block of Day Street Road after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

A WSFA 12 News photographer found the shooting scene in the parking lot of the Highland Village Apartment complex.

The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment, police added.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

