Missing teen sought by Montgomery police

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine...
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kylie Elaine Boyd.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the police department, Kylie Boyd was last seen on May 3 around 5 p.m. in the area of County Road 575 in Trinity, located in Morgan County. She is described as being 5′8″ wearing a red and white Kool-aid hoodie and matching sweatpants with white Converse sneakers. She was also possibly wearing a brace on her right hand.

If you have any information regarding Boyd’s whereabouts, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2651 or call 911.

