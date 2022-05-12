Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools holding job fair Thursday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is holding a job fair Thursday to fill several open positions.

The job fair is taking place inside the Cramton Bowl Multiplex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to MPS, positions are available for teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, and security officers.

According to Dr. John Johnston, the director of human resources for MPS, there are positions available in nearly every corner of the school system.

“We welcome the public, anybody with a degree, to come, to talk to us to see if you’re interested in changing lives,” Johnson said.

Universities will also be on hand at the fair to talk about getting certifications, a graduate degree, or how to become a teacher in the classroom. Principals from each setting, middle, elementary and high school, will also be on hand to talk to potential candidates.

Johnson added that no prior experience is required.

“We want to get you in the best fit for where you want to be,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

