Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Ashley Judd said in an interview shown Thursday that her mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She shared the cause of death in an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on “Good Morning America.” She said the family wanted the world to hear it from them before it became public another way and to shed light on mental illness, per CNN.

“She used a weapon,” Ashley Judd said. “A firearm. So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”

She also said she was the one who had discovered her mother after the gunshot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

