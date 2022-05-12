Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

(Gray News) - Ashley Judd said in an interview shown Thursday that her mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She shared the cause of death in an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on “Good Morning America.” She said the family wanted the world to hear it from them before it became public another way and to shed light on mental illness, per CNN.

“She used a weapon,” Ashley Judd said. “A firearm. So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”

She also said she was the one who had discovered her mother after the gunshot.

