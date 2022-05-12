Several Alabama airports awarded grants from FAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Improvement projects are head for several Alabama airports.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced that 25 airports will benefit from more than $12.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction and safety advances.

“I am pleased that DOT recognizes the importance of investing in these 25 airports,” said Senator Shelby. “The state of Alabama’s aviation industry is rapidly growing, and these safety and security advancements and infrastructure upgrades will be transformative. I look forward to seeing how this $12.5 million helps many of our airports better serve their communities and contribute to local economies.”

The grants were awarded to the following airports:

Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,575,000 to construct, extend and improve a safety area

Greensboro Municipal Airport, Greensboro, Alabama – $1,063,373 to rehabilitate a runway

Dothan Regional Airport, Dothan, Alabama – $1,022,974 to reconstruct a taxilane

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham, Alabama – $1,003,180 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area

Florala Municipal Airport, Florala, Alabama – $850,000 to construct an apron and taxiway

Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama – $800,720 to conduct a study and rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting

Southwest Alabama Regional Airport, Thomasville, Alabama – $716,400 to construct a new airport

Gulf Shores International Airport-Jack Edwards Field, Gulf Shores, Alabama – $670,000 to conduct a study and reconstruct taxiway lighting

Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Wetumpka, Alabama – $560,285 to reconstruct a taxilane

Carl Folsom Airport, Elba, Alabama – $540,263 to reconstruct a taxilane

Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport, Hamilton, Alabama – $461,827 to install perimeter fencing

Thomas C Russell Field Airport, Alexander City, Alabama – $461,238 to expand an apron and reconstruct a taxilane

South Alabama Regional Airport-Bill Benton Field, Andalusia, Alabama – $457,163 to seal runway and taxiway pavement surface and pavement joints

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham, Alabama – $360,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle

Sylacauga Municipal Airport-Merkel Field, Sylacauga, Alabama – $300,000 to acquire land for development

Craig Field Airport, Selma, Alabama – $263,584 to strengthen a taxiway

Jackson Municipal Airport, Jackson, Alabama – $210,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway

Ozark Airport-Blackwell Field, Ozark, Alabama – $185,571 to seal apron pavement surface and pavement joints

Talladega Municipal Airport, Talladega, Alabama – $166,053 to rehabilitate a taxiway

H. L. Sonny Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $150,000 to acquire land for development

Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville, Alabama – $150,000 to update the airport master plan

Roanoke Municipal Enloe Airport, Roanoke, Alabama $150,000 to install an airport beacon

Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field, Cullman, Alabama $148,500 to update the airport master plan

Anniston Regional Airport, Anniston, Alabama – $108,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

Foley Municipal Airport, Foley, Alabama – $72,000 to update the airport master plan

Bay Minette Municipal Airport, Bay Minette, Alabama – $62,000 to install perimeter fencing

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.