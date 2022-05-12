Advertise
Six people indicted on drug charges in Phenix City

Arrest made.
Arrest made.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
May. 12, 2022
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Six people from Phenix City have been indicted on federal drug charges.

The following people were indicted for conspiracy to dispute methamphetamine:

  • 29-year-old Andre Tremayne Franklin
  • 33-year-old Khourtney Jakeith Brown
  • 33-year-old Xavier Toombs
  • 32-year-old Ryan Brown
  • 26-year-old Kahlia Nichelle Washington

In the same indictment, Khourtney Brown and 43-year-old Katshalliam Gosha were also charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance - commonly known as “crack cocaine.”

All individuals named above made an initial appearance in federal court this week. If convicted on the conspiracy charge, each of the accused, except Washington, are facing 10 years to life in prison. Washington’s potential sentence is 5 to 40 years.

The possession with intent to distribute count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years for Khourtney Brown and Katshalliam Gosha.

