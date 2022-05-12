Typical mid-May heat...for now

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast we’ve continued to show for the end of the weekend and early next week is still on track. There haven’t been any significant changes to it as of this morning.

It turns mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be mostly quiet, seasonably hot and the humidity will creep upwards heading into and throughout the weekend. Let’s jump right in...

A brief period of noticeable humidity will greet you this morning, but drier air will filter in throughout the day today. That means the afternoon will feel nice like it has all week despite highs in the upper 80s. Skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy this morning to mostly sunny this afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and storms each day beginning Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day beginning tomorrow will then feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures going from the mid-80s tomorrow to the upper 80s this weekend to the 90s next week.

We could actually get close to some record highs as next week progresses -- typical May in Alabama, right?!

This is an idea of what radar could look like Saturday at 7 p.m. It depicts what we're looking at most days over the next week -- a slight chance of a shower or storm. (WSFA 12 News)

There will also be a very slight to slight chance of a shower or storm pretty much each day and night beginning tomorrow. That doesn’t mean you see rain each day, but the chance is there for a few communities to see rain on any given day. Our forecast for 20% coverage or less still looks good.

However, as models get a better idea of when/if any showers and storms form we may have to adjust some 20% days and nights up a little bit. Essentially there are some hints in the models that a few stretches this weekend and early next week will have slightly higher rain chances.

The humidity comes up a bit late Friday and this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Even so, nothing really suggests widespread rain and storms, severe weather or any sort of multiple hours long rain event over the next week!

