Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. 231 in Ozark beginning Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highway 231 will begin Monday, May 16, weather permitting.

The project will consist of micro-milling, resurfacing, and traffic stripe on U.S. Highway 231 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 to the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 in Ozark.

Left turn lanes from U.S. Highway 231 onto Deese Road will also be installed during this project.

Motorists should be mindful or workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted reduced speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $4 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

