Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Stacy Lee George

Corrections officer and former County Commissioner for Morgan County, Stacy Lee George, is on...
Corrections officer and former County Commissioner for Morgan County, Stacy Lee George, is on the Republican ballot for Alabama’s gubernatorial race.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Corrections officer and former county commissioner for Morgan County, Stacy Lee George, is on the Republican ballot for Alabama’s gubernatorial race.

“I’m just a person that has a regular job. I’m not a millionaire, you know, with a lot of campaign money,” said George.

George works as a corrections officer and says this is what really sets him apart in the race for governor.

“I’m the only one that actually brings justice and liberty to Alabama,” he said.

MEET THE CANDIDATES
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

And he’s outlined a plan to do so in his book titled ‘Let Stacy Lee George Do It!’

“My book tells as County Commissioner how I outline almost every issue,” he said. “From prisons to politics to stealing money, how people steal money, I’ve already done it.”

All the issues George writes and campaigns about he says are important to him, but something close to him is the state’s correction system. He says there’s injustice on both sides.

“There are judges out here that do a good job,” said George. “And there are some judges out here that are totally out of control. And they give long sentences, and they’re, they’re playing God’s job. And that has to be fixed.”

A solution George says he’s already thought about.

“We would lower the prison population, we’d get it under control, lower the budget, and we would have a workforce,” said George.

Education is another important issue to George and he says his solution to improving this and other areas in Alabama is to put God first.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Former Alabama star and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim James, is no stranger to the campaign trail. Despite an...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Tim James
Nationwide ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive happening this weekend
Nationwide ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive happening this weekend
Few showers and storms this weekend
Few showers and storms this weekend
The 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 14
Nationwide ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive happening this weekend