Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Tim James

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim James, is no stranger to the campaign trail. Despite an unsuccessful run for governor in 2010, he says he’s running again to bring balance back to Alabama.

“I think if good people do not engage, we can lose this nation, we have got to return to our Judeo Christian foundation,” said James.

He feels issues like cutting the state’s gas tax and eliminating the grocery tax are issues Alabamians will support.

“This is about really engaging and taking the state back on behalf of our children and our grandchildren working families of this state,” said James.

He believes Alabama’s education system is broken, an issue he wants to attack head-on. James wants to see more classroom discipline, and parent’s school choice.

“That’s what creates competition inside of a school system, a failing school,” he said. “And it gives every parent a tool, a weapon with which to deal with this on behalf of their children.”

This is important to him because for James it’s all about the next generation.

“This is about our children and this is about our grandchildren,” he said. “If we do not engage and do what we can play our role in turning this this state around”

James says this could take centuries to accomplish, but believes his potential election is the perfect tipping point to do so.

