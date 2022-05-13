Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA: Deadline for STAR ID is 1 year away

ALEA offers online assistance with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine...
ALEA offers online assistance with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine eligibility. The guide includes a checklist for requirements and necessary documents, a list of ALEA Driver License Examining Office locations across the state and the option to schedule an appointment at many of our locations.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to get a STAR ID has been extended several times, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says time is running out before they have to get one to fly domestically.

STAR ID, which stands for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification, is Alabama’s version of REAL ID, an identification program the federal government launched more than a decade ago in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

In June 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension concerning the deadline during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its effects on driver licensing agencies across the nation. On April 26, ALEA launched and successfully completed the upgrade and modernization of the Agency’s new statewide Driver License System, known as LEADS.

A STAR ID is designed to be tougher to forge. The gold star in the corner indicates to the TSA the traveler is ID compliant. To get one, you’ll need to go to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency office in person and present four documents to verify identity/date of birth, Social Security number and address of principal residence.

The Agency offers an online guide designed to assist with the STAR ID application process, as well as to determine eligibility. The online guide includes a checklist for requirements and necessary documents, a list of ALEA Driver License Examining Office locations across the state and the option to schedule an appointment at many of our locations.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

Montgomery police have charged Eric Humphrey after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on...
Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault
The 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition will air on WSFA+ and WSFA.com starting at 6 p.m....
2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off to air live on WSFA.com, WSFA+
Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man pleads not guilty to murder in 1988 cold case
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy