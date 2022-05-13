Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man involved in a single-vehicle fatality crash has been arrested, according to Coffee County Sheriffs.

Investigators say on Thursday, May 12, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested and officially charged Alex Rivera Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise with Murder.

Rivera-Hernandez was placed in the Coffee County Jail with no bond. The arrest was in connection with a single-vehicle fatality traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 11, in which Rivera-Hernandez was the driver.

ORIGINAL REPORT (VIDEO):

The crash occurred on Coffee County 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office.

