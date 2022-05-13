Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of...
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
FILE - Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in...
Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex...
Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume
The 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition will air on WSFA+ and WSFA.com starting at 6 p.m....
2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off to air live on WSFA.com, WSFA+
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fatal hit-and-run suspect on the run after dragging woman, dog for 8 miles