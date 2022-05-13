Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dive into the weekend with a good brew, crawfish and more

By Deanna Chavez Gates and Tarlesha Acoff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here, so let’s dive into all the events you don’t want to miss!

This weekend is the 10th Annual Riverbend Brewfest. You can enjoy live music and food and beer from local food vendors and breweries. All proceeds will benefit the Family Sunshine Center. This event is happening in downtown Montgomery at the Union Station train shed.

Also, in downtown Montgomery, Global City Fest, presented by Spire, will be at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

Suppose you’re a fan of arts and crafts, then head to Prattville for their annual Cityfest! The fun starts Friday night with a performance by the Tip Tops. On Saturday, there will be music, dancing, food, and arts and crafts vendors.

More events are happening this weekend, such as the Montgomery Jubilee Run & Walk, which will be staged at Old Alabama Town. There’s also May Market in Eclectic and Grady Market 2022.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
Former Alabama star and Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

The Rundown: May 13- 15
The Rundown: May 13- 15
The Rundown
Host of events for mom happening this weekend
The Rundown: May 6- May 7
The Rundown: May 6- May 7
The Rundown
Why not spend the weekend with puppies, food and cowboys?