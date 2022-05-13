Dive into the weekend with a good brew, crawfish and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here, so let’s dive into all the events you don’t want to miss!

This weekend is the 10th Annual Riverbend Brewfest. You can enjoy live music and food and beer from local food vendors and breweries. All proceeds will benefit the Family Sunshine Center. This event is happening in downtown Montgomery at the Union Station train shed.

Also, in downtown Montgomery, Global City Fest, presented by Spire, will be at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre from 11 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.

Suppose you’re a fan of arts and crafts, then head to Prattville for their annual Cityfest! The fun starts Friday night with a performance by the Tip Tops. On Saturday, there will be music, dancing, food, and arts and crafts vendors.

More events are happening this weekend, such as the Montgomery Jubilee Run & Walk, which will be staged at Old Alabama Town. There’s also May Market in Eclectic and Grady Market 2022.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.