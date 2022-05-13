Advertise
Few storms this weekend, heat next week

Coverage will be 20% to 30% all weekend, but plenty of dry time is expected
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are going to see a few changes as the weekend gets underway. Instead of mainly sunny and comfortable days, skies will be partly cloudy and it will feel a bit more humid.

Highs head for the mid-80s with a couple of showers possible under partly cloudy skies.
That increase in humidity will help fuel a few showers and storms from this afternoon through Monday. It is still nearly impossible to tell you who sees rain, when exactly the rain will develop and what day has the highest chance of rain.

It’s a very summer-like pattern with randomly developing showers and storms. There will be much more dry time throughout this period, but just know you could get rained on if you’re spending time outdoors.

Humidity will be noticeable overall for the next week.
If you’re wanting to know the chances of rain, we are going 20% today, 20% tomorrow, 30% Sunday, and 20% Monday.

Temperatures will be similar to where they have been all week. Today’s highs will be in the mid-80s and this weekend’s afternoons will be spent in the upper 80s for most.

A couple of showers today, isolated showers and storms this weekend and quiet for most heading...
Then the heat is on as next week kicks off...

Highs will jump into the 90s beginning Monday with skies ranging from mostly sunny to partly cloudy all week. Mid-90s are actually likely by the middle of the week. That will put Montgomery firmly in the “threatening record highs” department.

Rain chances take a tumble back closer to 10% so don’t expect much, if any, relief from the heat in the form of wet weather next week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

