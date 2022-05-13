Food for Thought 5/12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Kona Ice of NE Montgomery (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 99

Subway (100 N. Union St.): 99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (7005 Eastchase Parkway): 99

Subway (3782 Norman Bridge Rd.): 97

Krystal (2805 E. South Blvd.): 97

Subway (9138 Eastchase Parkway): 96

Burger King (6621 Atlanta Highway): 96

Low scores

Pizza Hut (7827 Vaughn Rd.): 88

Priority item: Several floor drains backing up sewage into the establishment

Schlotzsky’s Deli (5055 Carmichael Rd.): 88

Priority items: Turkey/roast beef in reach-in cooler at improper temperature, mold in ice machine and lemonade spouts

Beeline (4100 Atlanta Highway): 87

Priority items: Chicken in warmer at improper temperature, no chemical test papers to check dishwasher sanitizer concentration levels

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (7078 Eastchase Parkway): 85

Priority items: Mold in ice machine, floor drains backing up sewage into establishment

