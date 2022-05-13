Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Huntsville International Airport becomes first commercial airport allowed to land a space vehicle

(KOLO)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville International Airport was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow commercial space vehicles to land at the airport.

Huntsville International Airport is the first commercial airport to be given this authorization by the FAA. Governor Kay Ivey said this approval is another major step taken by the state of Alabama.

“Huntsville has propelled us into another historic first for our state with the award of the commercial space vehicle reentry license for Huntsville International Airport,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration exhibited by our public and private partners to make this a reality.”

Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dream Chaser is a space utility vehicle that is designed to transport crew and cargo to destinations such as the International Space Station.

Sierra Space was awarded six missions by NASA to resupply the International Space Station. The FAA could grant the Dream Chaser the option to land in Huntsville in 2023.

“This is a significant milestone for Huntsville International and for our community in the pursuit of landing a commercial space vehicle right here in Rocket City U.S.A.,” Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Port of Huntsville/Huntsville International Airport, Mark McDaniel, said in a statement. “That’s going to be an exciting day, not just for the Airport but also for the talented and dedicated partners in this effort.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

Montgomery police have charged Eric Humphrey after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on...
Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault
Suspect in custody following Montgomery police chase
Suspect in custody following Montgomery police chase
Central Alabama Aging Consortium holds Mayfest at the Montgomery Zoo
Central Alabama Aging Consortium holds Mayfest at the Montgomery Zoo
NASA visits T.S. Morris Elementary School
NASA visits T.S. Morris Elementary School
Suspect arrested following Montgomery officer assault
Suspect arrested following Montgomery officer assault