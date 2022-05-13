Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Iron Fire Cooking takes grilling to new levels in Troy

Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his...
Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his Fuegos Grill.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are all kinds of ways to grill some meat. A man in Troy is doing something a little different. You could say his style is on fire.

“I’m 42 years old,” said Ricky Albright with Iron Fire Cooking. “I’ve been cooking as long as I can remember. My father taught me everything I know.”

He’s been using the Green Egg for years and loves it. But recently a buddy of his told him about something that stoked his grilling fire.

“It’s a Fuegos Grill out of Argentina. They are hand made. It’s open fire cooking.”

It’s like a jungle gym full of meats and fruits everywhere. It’s more than cooking, it’s a workout.

Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his...
Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his Fuegos Grill.(WSFA 12 News)

“You have to work your temperatures and your coals and your pots and pans all at the same time. Up and down. You can use this rack to put a pork belly or a whole pig in it.”

In Argentina the Fuegos Grill is the place to be.

“Asado, it’s all day cooking. It’s a family gathering. Everyone wants to see it and be a part of it. Something is always coming off at all times.”

It’s dripping with flavor and plenty of options.

“Here we have the reverse seared Tomahawk that will cook on the coals for a few minutes. This is a pineapple that’s been hanging about an hour. Here’s the ox tail soup. It has been braising and simmering all morning. Here’s the Picanha. We’re trying to get a 135 degree temperature by the end.”

Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his...
Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his Fuegos Grill.(WSFA 12 News)

Albright can bring his whole set up to your event. He’s in the catering business. Check out his Iron Fire Cooking website or look him up on Instagram to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

The 2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition will air on WSFA+ and WSFA.com starting at 6 p.m....
2022 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off to air live on WSFA.com, WSFA+
Morning Smile: Prattville High School Band featured in Universal Studios parade
Morning Smile: Prattville High School Band featured in Universal Studios parade
The City of Montgomery honors fallen officers.
City of Montgomery honors its fallen officers during National Police Week
WSFA hosts First Alert Severe Weather event today!
WSFA hosts First Alert Severe Weather event today!