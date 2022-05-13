Iron Fire Cooking takes grilling to new levels in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are all kinds of ways to grill some meat. A man in Troy is doing something a little different. You could say his style is on fire.

“I’m 42 years old,” said Ricky Albright with Iron Fire Cooking. “I’ve been cooking as long as I can remember. My father taught me everything I know.”

He’s been using the Green Egg for years and loves it. But recently a buddy of his told him about something that stoked his grilling fire.

“It’s a Fuegos Grill out of Argentina. They are hand made. It’s open fire cooking.”

It’s like a jungle gym full of meats and fruits everywhere. It’s more than cooking, it’s a workout.

Ricky Albright from Troy is bringing a little flavor of Argentina to Pike County with his Fuegos Grill. (WSFA 12 News)

“You have to work your temperatures and your coals and your pots and pans all at the same time. Up and down. You can use this rack to put a pork belly or a whole pig in it.”

In Argentina the Fuegos Grill is the place to be.

“Asado, it’s all day cooking. It’s a family gathering. Everyone wants to see it and be a part of it. Something is always coming off at all times.”

It’s dripping with flavor and plenty of options.

“Here we have the reverse seared Tomahawk that will cook on the coals for a few minutes. This is a pineapple that’s been hanging about an hour. Here’s the ox tail soup. It has been braising and simmering all morning. Here’s the Picanha. We’re trying to get a 135 degree temperature by the end.”

Albright can bring his whole set up to your event. He’s in the catering business. Check out his Iron Fire Cooking website or look him up on Instagram to get more information.

