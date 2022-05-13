Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification

Latest News

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, 2 K-9s escape from washed-out road
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden names envoy to SE Asia nations, stressing US attention
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Montgomery police have charged Eric Humphrey after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on...
Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault
Suspect in custody following Montgomery police chase
Suspect in custody following Montgomery police chase