Mother provides fire extinguishers after losing son in fiery crash

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - While wearing blue ball caps embroidered with “GC,” the Elmore County High School band played “Amazing Grace” Thursday night in honor of one of their own.

16-year-old Gardner Cameron who lost his life in car crash nearly two months ago. March 16, the day Cameron died, has been permanently etched into the mind of his mother.

“The worst day of my life,” Teresa Cameron said. “It’s the news that no parent ever wants to hear.”

The crash happened along Old Salem Road near Wetumpka. Cameron hit a tree, and then his car caught fire. People have made a makeshift memorial around the area.

Along with remembering her son, the mom is taking action to hopefully prevent another tragedy.

Cameron’s mother says no one had a fire extinguisher the day her son’s car caught fire. She wants to change that and now offers them in her shop, Kowaliga General Store in Eclectic.

“I think it’s important that we be prepared because you don’t know if you’re going to be that person that’s pulling over on the side of the road, trying to help somebody escape a burning vehicle,” Cameron said.

So far, the mother has passed out around 20 extinguishers in her son’s name. She also just started the Gardner Cameron Fire Extinguisher Fund at River Bank & Trust in Wetumpka to purchase more. The public can donate.

She believes it’s through putting fire extinguishers in as many cars as possible that she can help save another life and prevent another mother from grieving.

Cameron added that she is extremely appreciative of the Eclectic, Lake Martin, Wetumpka, Montgomery and Tallassee communities for their support.

