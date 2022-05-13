Nationwide ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive Saturday in 10,000 cities in all 50 states. The food drive benefits food banks across the country.

It’s simple to participate. Just leave non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag near your mailbox. Your mailman (or woman) will pick it up when your mail is delivered. Everything you donate will stay in your area. Letter carriers suggest donating items like cereal, dry pasta, canned fruits and veggies or soups, and juice.

This is a nationwide food drive. However, all proceeds stay local. Once the Letter Carriers finish their rounds in this area and return to their post office, Montgomery Area Food Bank staff and volunteers will offload all donations. MAFB staff and volunteers will transition the donations into palatable containers and our drivers will travel to post offices and bring the donations back to its warehouse.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive has become the largest food drive in the nation. MOST letter carriers participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, but not all of them. Participation is strictly voluntary. You can go to your local post office to make sure your food will get picked up.

