Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a police officer while attempting to flee, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Eric Humphrey, 36, was taken into custody, charged with second-degree assault and third-degree domestic violence - third degree assault.

MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dickerson Street on a domestic disturbance. An officer reported being assaulted by the suspect, who then fled. The police department did not provide any specifics on how the officer was assaulted.

The suspect fled onto Interstate 65 South as more police units responded to the area.

Officers quickly found the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near Edgemont Avenue at which point an uninjured Humphrey was arrested.

Humphrey is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $16,000.

