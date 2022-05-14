Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting.

“Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said.

She has long wondered what the world had in store for her only child, but now a new question plagues her mind. She questions why one of three defendants allegedly responsible for her daughter’s death is no longer behind bars.

“Why is he free? He’s a dangerous guy,” she added.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirms Jason McWilliams is out of prison. It came as a shock to the mother, who found out through a coworker.

“My question to them is why weren’t we notified,” Green said.

She claims the Alabama Department of Corrections failed to contact her and the families of other victims.

“You could have picked up the phone and called us,” she said. “You could have sent us a letter. We didn’t get an opportunity to go to any parole hearings or anything.”

The mother believes McWilliams got out through Alabama’s mandatory release program, which shortens some sentences.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Department of Corrections Friday afternoon and has not received a response.

McWilliams has a violent history stretching back more than a decade. In addition to the Centennial Hill shooting, court documents reveal robbery and domestic violence charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has long stressed the need to keep violent offenders off the streets.

“My concern is greatly for the city of Montgomery and the residents of Montgomery,” Green said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky White
Vicky White’s 911 call released, raises new questions
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
An 18-wheeler overturned and caught fire Thursday morning, blocking lanes of Interstate 65...
Lanes reopen following crash near I-65/I-85 interchange
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Chilton Co. investigators find body in hand-dug grave, need help with identification
A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Montgomery.
Man injured in shooting Thursday in Montgomery

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim James, is no stranger to the campaign trail. Despite an...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Tim James
Montgomery police ay a gunshot victim was found in the 900 block of S. Union Street on May 13,...
Man critically injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Riverbend Brews & Blues Festival held in Montgomery
Riverbend Brews & Blues Festival held in Montgomery
Night one of Prattville CityFest wraps up
Night one of Prattville CityFest wraps up