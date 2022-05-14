Motorcyclist dead after overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning.

Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the 700 block of Madison Avenue around 3:50 a.m. At the scene, officials found the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, who suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to Carson.

No further information regarding the wreck could be released as police continue to investigate.

