Tracking a few weekend storms & summer heat during the upcoming week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical preview of summer will continue to unfold across Alabama through the weekend and during much of the week ahead.

Today has been warm and a bit humid. Afternoon highs have again soared into the 80s and 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms have populated across the region and those storms will linger through this evening and into tonight.

Lows tonight will hover in the 60s under partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds. Patchy fog is possible tonight in some locations, so drive with care if you encounter fog.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s, to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The muggy factor will stick around with isolated to scattered showers or storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday night lows will hover in the 60s under partly to mostly clear skies.

The heat cranks up during the week ahead, with both afternoon highs and overnight lows becoming more typical of what we see during the summer months.

Monday highs will warm into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A shower or two will be possible, mainly due to the heat and humidity in place. Partly cloudy skies remain in place for Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday. Highs soar into the middle to lower 90s under mainly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible, but most remain dry. Lows hover in the 60s under clear skies.

The heat and humidity really ramp up for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will soar into the middle 90s for mid-to-late week next week. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny during the period with a shower or two possible. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s during this same time frame.

The start of next weekend will remain warm. Highs will hover near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Long range forecast models indicate a higher chance for a few showers and storms to start next weekend, we will watch that trend closely over the next week.

