Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.

A passenger in the Rav4, 78-year-old Ann Grant of Columbus, Georgia, was taken to Baptist South Medical Center, ALEA said. Grant died from her injuries on Saturday.

No further information has been released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Montgomery police ay a gunshot victim was found in the 900 block of S. Union Street on May 13,...
Man critically injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers.
Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice
Montgomery police have charged Eric Humphrey after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on...
Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy

Latest News

Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus
Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus
Montgomery celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with 2022 Global City Festival
Montgomery celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with 2022 Global City Festival
'HBCU Block Party' held in Montgomery
'HBCU Block Party' held in Montgomery
Frazer Church hosts 'Faith Meets Mental Health' event
Frazer Church hosts 'Faith Meets Mental Health' event