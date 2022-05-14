Advertise
Woman killed in Covington County crash

A woman is dead following a wreck in Covington County Friday, according to Alabama Law...
A woman is dead following a wreck in Covington County Friday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead following a wreck in Covington County Friday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA, the crash happened at 5 p.m. on Babbie Road, which is five miles northwest of Opp. Sherry Nelson, 40, of Dozier, was fatally injured when the 2008 Mercury Sable she was driving was hit by an attachment of a 2000 John Deere tractor.

Troopers say Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the wreck has been released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

