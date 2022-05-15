Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Missing girl sought by Tallassee police

Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in...
Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in Tallassee. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals and carrying a pink purse.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Police say 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in Tallassee. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white sandals and carrying a pink purse.

Police say Gaines is believed to be accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Natasha Johnson, traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with any information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Montgomery police ay a gunshot victim was found in the 900 block of S. Union Street on May 13,...
Man critically injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers.
Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice
Montgomery police have charged Eric Humphrey after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on...
Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy

Latest News

Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus
Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus
Montgomery celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with 2022 Global City Festival
Montgomery celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with 2022 Global City Festival
'HBCU Block Party' held in Montgomery
'HBCU Block Party' held in Montgomery