Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic struck, Katrinnah Darden, like many students, was forced to study at-home. It was a familiar feeling, as she was homeschooled most of her life.

While many teenagers her age experienced some form of hybrid learning, she wasn’t studying for high school or an undergraduate degree. The 19-year-old was studying law.

“God’s been the only reason I’m here, and I have to emphasize that all the time,” Darden said.

This weekend the Montgomery teen hit a major milestone. She graduated from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.

“It doesn’t feel strange,” she said. “My family has always done this. My older brother just did this two years ago.”

She comes from a family of 10 children who all started college around the age of 12. In 2020, her older brother, Seth Harding, was on track to become Alabama’s youngest lawyer.

“I’m 19 and two months. I think Seth was 19 and a half, maybe a little older than that, so I beat his record,” Darden said with a grin. “We’re competitive, because I think that’s natural for big brother and sister, but we support each other a lot and I wouldn’t be graduating now if it weren’t for his help.”

Darden believes “imposter feelings” are common for people around her age who are chasing their dreams. She encourages folks to persist.

“Recognize if you have a calling,” Darden said. “If you feel pushed toward a specific dream, regardless of what people tell you, even regardless of what you tell yourself, to pursue it and work your hardest.”

With graduation behind her, she now begins searching for a job. She is gearing up for the bar exam and plans to take it this summer.

Those interested in homeschool help can email Darden’s family at collegebytwelve@gmail.com. They also have a YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Montgomery police ay a gunshot victim was found in the 900 block of S. Union Street on May 13,...
Man critically injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers.
Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle early...
Motorcyclist dead after overnight Montgomery crash

Latest News

Alabama leaders react to judge blocking transgender medication law
Alabama leaders react to judge blocking transgender medication law
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus
Prattville's CityFest returns after 2 year hiatus