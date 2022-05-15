Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic struck, Katrinnah Darden, like many students, was forced to study at-home. It was a familiar feeling, as she was homeschooled most of her life.

While many teenagers her age experienced some form of hybrid learning, she wasn’t studying for high school or an undergraduate degree. The 19-year-old was studying law.

“God’s been the only reason I’m here, and I have to emphasize that all the time,” Darden said.

This weekend the Montgomery teen hit a major milestone. She graduated from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.

“It doesn’t feel strange,” she said. “My family has always done this. My older brother just did this two years ago.”

She comes from a family of 10 children who all started college around the age of 12. In 2020, her older brother, Seth Harding, was on track to become Alabama’s youngest lawyer.

“I’m 19 and two months. I think Seth was 19 and a half, maybe a little older than that, so I beat his record,” Darden said with a grin. “We’re competitive, because I think that’s natural for big brother and sister, but we support each other a lot and I wouldn’t be graduating now if it weren’t for his help.”

Darden believes “imposter feelings” are common for people around her age who are chasing their dreams. She encourages folks to persist.

“Recognize if you have a calling,” Darden said. “If you feel pushed toward a specific dream, regardless of what people tell you, even regardless of what you tell yourself, to pursue it and work your hardest.”

With graduation behind her, she now begins searching for a job. She is gearing up for the bar exam and plans to take it this summer.

Those interested in homeschool help can email Darden’s family at collegebytwelve@gmail.com. They also have a YouTube channel.

