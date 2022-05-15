Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on I-59 in Birmingham on May 14, 2022.

Police say they received a call of a person shot just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities say Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews found a person in the driver’s side of a car suffering from gunshot wounds near the Arkadelphia exit of I-59. The victim died on the scene. He has now been identified as Justin Snow, age 38, from Warrior, Alabama.

Police believe the victim was shot while driving, and then crashed into the median of the road.

So far, there are no suspects in custody. Police say they need the public’s help in solving this crime. Any dashcam footage of Interstate 59 South coming from the “downtown area” between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. would be accepted by Birmingham Police.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.