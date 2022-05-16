Advertise
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing charges after a robbery Friday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Calvin Griffin, 19, and Trayontez Love, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery.

The charges are related to an incident in the 9000 block of Sentinel Circle, which is located near Atlanta Highway and Halycon Point Drive.

Court records say the two men robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Love and Griffin were taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. They were placed under a bail of $60,000 each.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

