Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

AAA: Alabama gas prices hit record high

Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.
Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices are going up again across the country, and Alabama is no exception.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state on Monday was $4.20, its highest ever recorded. That’s 38 cents higher than a month ago.

Montgomery’s average price is slightly higher at $4.21.

To compare, the state’s average price a year ago was $2.85.

You can search for the lowest area gas prices on the WSFA 12 News website and app.

The national average Monday was $4.83. Only three states - Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma - have averages below $4. The highest gas price average is in California at $5.98.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured
Interview with last year's Alabama Seafood Cook-Off winner
Interview with last year's Alabama Seafood Cook-Off winner
Christopher Roberts takes over as Auburn University president
Christopher Roberts takes over as Auburn University president
White House correspondent talks Ukraine aid, NATO
White House correspondent talks Ukraine aid, NATO