Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers that happened on Friday.

According to Montgomery police, Happy Ouw, 60, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

Montgomery police have charged Happy Ouw after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))

Police say the incident started on Atlanta Highway when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ouw, did not get far and crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of North Goldthwaite and Clay Street.

Ouw had minor injuries from the crash. He was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, police added.

Ouw has since been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail of $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

