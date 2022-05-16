Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers that happened on Friday.
According to Montgomery police, Happy Ouw, 60, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
Police say the incident started on Atlanta Highway when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ouw, did not get far and crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of North Goldthwaite and Clay Street.
Ouw had minor injuries from the crash. He was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, police added.
Ouw has since been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail of $30,000.
