Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Officer Moncrief is making a difference in a different way these days.
Elmore County resource officer builds relationships while keeping students safe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Calvin Griffin, 19, (L) and Trayontez Love, 17, (R) are facing charges after a robbery Friday...
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers Friday.
Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel