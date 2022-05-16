Advertise
Elmore County resource officer builds relationships while keeping students safe

Officer Moncrief is making a difference in a different way these days.
Officer Moncrief is making a difference in a different way these days.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) – Robert Moncrief has nearly 30 years of experience working as a sheriff’s deputy. He’s worked all over Elmore County, and most recently, he officially retired as a deputy and has been working at the high school as a school resource officer.

“I get here around 6 ‘o clock every morning. I open up the school, turn on the lights, and walk around,” Moncrief said. “I like walking around and talking with the kids, greeting and meeting everyone.”

Elmore County High School Principal Wes Rogers said that Officer Moncrief’s presence has made a big difference on campus. He said they all feel safer when he’s around.

“He’s great,” Rogers said. “He has the experience and he’s not here to ‘get people in trouble.’ And you need to have someone who’s willing to build a relationship with the kids. He spends time with them. He knows them by name.”

Someone recognized Moncrief’s hard work and dedication and nominated him for the WSFA 12 News Class Act award.

“Well, it’s unexpected,” Moncrief added. “But, it’s nice to know that they thought enough of me to do that.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

