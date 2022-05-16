The heat is on this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bit of a change heads our way this week in the form of drier and hotter weather. Unlike the weekend, we won’t see much rain throughout the workweek.

Instead of scattered showers and storms each day we’re in for some hot and dry afternoons. The humidity will remain noticeable, but won’t be unbearably bad this week.

Highs head for the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds today. A stray storm or two is possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day through Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no chance of rain. The exception to that rule will be today, which could bring a few stray storms to the area (20%).

Highs will go from the lower 90s to start the week to the middle and perhaps upper 90s in some spots from Wednesday thru Saturday.

With a forecast of about 97° both Wednesday and Thursday we will threaten those day’s all-time record highs in Montgomery. The record for both days is exactly 97 degrees.

A stray storm is possible today, but the workweek is mainly dry. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat comes down a little bit this weekend courtesy of additional moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. That will add some humidity to the air, but it also brings a chance of a few showers and storms.

It won’t rain everywhere, but the chance of some isolated wet weather looks like a good bet Saturday and Sunday. For that reason we’ve dropped highs into the lower 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

