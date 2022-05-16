Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina man hit the jackpot after taking a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricky Futrell won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game that launched this month, WITN reported.

“I’m shaking,” Futrell said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands, North Carolina.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could have chosen an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
Republican gubernatorial candidate Donald Trent Jones says his campaign is focused on...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Donald Trent Jones
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound...
Good Samaritan who stopped to help crash victims killed by motorcycle, police say
Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured