Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Local family remembers mass shooting victim Celestine Chaney

Celestine Chaney was one of ten victims killed in the Buffalo mass shooting Saturday.
Celestine Chaney was one of ten victims killed in the Buffalo mass shooting Saturday.(Martrice Daniel)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area.

Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve.

Several of her family members live in the Birmingham metro area, and her aunt Teresa Hagler tells WBRC that she will be remembered for her huge smile and contagious laugh.

“We call her Stinie, so Stinie has a laugh that you can... I can just hear her laughing now,” said Hagler. “Nobody has that laugh but her.”

Their entire family’s world flipped upside down on Saturday: “Just Saturday evening shopping and this is what happens.”

An 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera started shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo. 13 people were shot and ten of them were killed.

The shooting happened at Tops Friendly Markets, a place Hagler says Chaney visited frequently.

“Whenever we’re in Buffalo, we go to that same store,” she added.

Hagler says Chaney was shopping with her sister at the time of the shooting.

“You hear about it everywhere,” said Hagler. “You see it on TV, but you never expect it to be your own family. Uh oh, I don’t want to cry...you don’t expect it to be your own family and when you get news like that, it’s just devastating.”

Hagler says the whole family is heartbroken, including Chaney’s only child Wayne and her seven grandchildren. She added that Chaney survived two aneurysms in her life and she wasn’t meant to go so soon.

“She just a fun loving person that everybody that came into contact with her, they just loved her,” said Hagler. “Just keep her legacy going. Always remember Stinie. Always remember Stinie.”

Hagler is asking for thoughts and prayers for her family right now as they navigate this heartbreaking time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

Latest News

People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo
People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo
People across the nation are reacting to an alleged racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New...
‘Just horrifying’: People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school