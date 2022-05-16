Advertise
Luverne woman dies in Pike County crash Sunday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Luverne woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says Angel D. Schofield, 50, was killed when the Chevrolet Colorado she was a passenger of was involved in a crash with a 2013 Lincoln MKX.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 166, about two miles west of the Troy city limits.

No other information about the crash has been released as ALEA continues to investigate its circumstances.

