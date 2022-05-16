Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man serving murder sentence escapes from Mobile Co. Correctional Facility

Jeffery Strugg
Jeffery Strugg(ADOC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the escape of an inmate from a facility in Mobile Sunday afternoon.

31-year-old Jeffery Strugg escaped from Mobile Community Based Facility at around 5:25 p.m.

He is a black man, 5′6″ around 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Strugg is serving a 29 year sentence for murder.

Anyone with information about Jeffery Strugg is asked to call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800 -831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say
Katrinnah Darden graduated from the Jones School of Law at Faulkner University.
Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Tallassee Police...
Missing child alert for girl in Tallassee canceled
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Luverne woman dies in Pike County crash Sunday
National Police Week: Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson
National Police Week: Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson
People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo
People react to alleged racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo