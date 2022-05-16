Advertise
Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured

Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning...
Rodney Palmer, 33, was recaptured shortly after escaping from a court transport Monday morning in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on reports of the escapee. It was there they determined Rodney Palmer, 33, had fled on foot while being transported from the court.

An MPD K9 ultimately found Palmer in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

The escapee was taken to an area hospital with what are described as minor injuries, though police said he refused treatment.

Palmer was charged with third-degree escape and transferred to the Municipal City Jail for outstanding warrants. He has a hold for the Montgomery County Detention

